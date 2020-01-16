«

January 16, 2020

WOULDN’T BE THE FIRST TIME A BERNIE GUY TRIED POLITICAL ASSASSINATION: New Footage of Bernie Staffer Emerges — Reveals People Thought He Might Try to Kill Trump.

Related: Bernie is not normal. Neither are his supporters.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
