January 15, 2020

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS TO A ONCE PROUD NATION ONCE IT LONGER TAKE IMMIGRATION SERIOUSLY: Unskilled foreigners seek move to Canada.

On the streets, reactions were mixed among Canadians with some welcoming the fleeing couple, while others feared that Harry would illegally take away ceremonial jobs from hard working Canadians.

The ribbon-cutting and handshaking industries in Canada have been hit hard leaving many politicians and dignitaries out of work.

“I’m not against royal immigration, but they can really mess up a neighbourhood, what with their excessive wealth and palaces,” said Stuart Barton of Toronto. “And they’ll force you to call them ‘Your Royal Highness’ and bring their families with them including that uncle who’s a sex offender. I think they should get out.”