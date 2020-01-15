January 15, 2020

ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NO ONE IS ASKING: What you need to know about the Texas Testicle Festival coming to Fredericksburg.

Testicles from calves, lambs, roosters, turkeys and other animals are considered delicacies in other parts of the world. And that’s what the festival is celebrating — people who enjoy eating animal testicles. Joe Bachmeier, an organizer with the event, said the festival will include turkey, lamb and veal testicles. The organs were imported from professionals that performed the removal of the testicles. They will be battered, fried and grilled at the festival.