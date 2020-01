GREAT MOMENTS IN SOCIAL MEDIA FAILURE: Michael Bloomberg Had a Horrible Debate Without Attending — His Campaign Twitter Account Goes Off the Rails Last Night.

It looks like they tried to create a Dos Equis-style “Most Interesting Man in the World” Twitter campaign for the dullest nanny in the world — a man who would either ban your Dos Equis outright, or demand you read the nutritional guide down to the footnotes, before cracking a couple open.