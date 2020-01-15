January 15, 2020

NANCY, YOU HAVEN’T DEVALUED TRUMP. YOU’VE DEVALUED IMPEACHMENT.

UPDATE: Show trial.

In the case of Trump’s impeachment trial, the show is of hearing the accusations and the predetermined outcome is that the accused will be vindicated and nothing will happen to him. But there is a propagandistic purpose to it, and it’s some kind of effort to warn other would-be transgressors. And yet, it’s not very scary, is it? Indeed, in the future, the threat of impeachment may lose its power. It’s just political nonsense.