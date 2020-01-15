January 15, 2020

THIS IS CNN: CNN’s Knives Out for Bernie at Democratic Presidential Debate.

Video of one particular exchange went viral. In the lead-up to the debate, multiple news outlets reported that Sanders had told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (1/1024th of a Plan) that a woman could not win the presidency. This would conflict with Sanders’ history, to hear his supporters tell it. Even in 1988, Sanders said a woman could win the presidency.

During the debate, Sanders vehemently denied the allegation. Yet a moderator persisted in asking Warren a set question, acting as if Bernie had not denied the story.

A moderator asked Sanders, “You’re saying that you never told Sen. Warren that a woman could not win the election.” The Vermont senator replied, “That is correct.”

Immediately after this interaction, the very same moderator asked Warren, “Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” To that, Warren shamefully responded, “I disagreed.”