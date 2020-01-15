January 15, 2020

THE BRITISH POLICE SEEM WORSE THAN USELESS: Fears over race relations affected police probe into child sex grooming gang, report suggests. “The authorities knew that many [victims] were being subjected to the most profound abuse and exploitation but did not protect them from the perpetrators. This is a depressingly familiar picture and has been seen in many other towns and cities across the country.”

Britain’s politics used to be described as “aristocracy tempered by riot.” Sounds like they’re overdue for a riot.