January 15, 2020

COCAINE MITCH: ‘If the Existing Case Is Weak, House Dems Shouldn’t Have Impeached in the First Place.’

House Democrats claim both that their case for impeachment is so strong they didn’t need any more proof – and that the Senate must gather more evidence before judging the case – but, both claims can’t be true, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

In a Senate floor speech, Sen. McConnell told his colleagues that it’s the Senate’s job to judge the impeachment case – not to gather more evidence for it – and reminded Democrats of how they’ve changed their story.

If the House wants more witnesses, they should take it up in the House.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:52 pm
