January 14, 2020

ONLY TRAINED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS CAN BE TRUSTED WITH FIREARMS: Off-duty Secret Service agent shoots and kills dog on a leash in Brooklyn. They don’t tell you his name, because titles of nobility.

Plus: “In answer to a request from The Daily News to clarify the characterization of ‘unleashed’ since The News has a photo of the dog’s body at the scene with her leash still attached, a spokesman for the Secret Service said it ‘will not have further comment.'”

I’ve been blogging about problems with the Secret Service for going on 20 years, and it has never gotten any better. Perhaps we should simply abolish it.