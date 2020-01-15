January 15, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Post-Debate Creepy Porn Lawyer Edition. “Debates are the worst parts of these interminably long modern presidential primary seasons. They’re farcical affairs moderated by faux journalists who think they should get as much attention as the candidates. Last night’s nonsense was so bad that the far-left Hollywood publication Variety wrote a debate wrap-up with a headline saying that the questions from the far-left CNN hacks failed both ‘the candidates and the electorate’.”

Variety was too kind.