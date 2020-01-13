January 13, 2020

NYT DISCOVERS THAT RED-STATE TYPES ARE WILLING TO DEFEND AMERICA, AND BLUE-STATE TYPES NOT SO MUCH. HILARITY ENSUES. “The South, where the culture of military service runs deep and military installations are plentiful, produces 20 percent more recruits than would be expected, based on its youth population. The states in the Northeast, which have very few military bases and a lower percentage of veterans, produce 20 percent fewer. . . . In 2019, Fayetteville, N.C., which is home to Fort Bragg, provided more than twice as many military enlistment contracts as Manhattan. . . . In Los Angeles, a region defined by liberal politics where many families are suspicious of the military, the Army has struggled to even gain access to high schools. By law, schools have to allow recruiters on campus once a semester, but administrators tightly control when and how recruiters can interact with students. Access is ‘very minimal,’ said Lt. Col. Tameka Wilson, the commander of the Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion. Predictably, enlistment rates are low.”

They’d rather see you on welfare than serving your country.