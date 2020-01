WE HAVEN’T HAD A NEWSCASTER WITH THAT MUCH INTEGRITY SINCE HOWARD BEALE. AND HE WAS FICTIONAL. IRAN’S STATE NEWS ANCHOR RESIGNS. “More fallout from Iran’s shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner: a news anchor on Iran’s state television has resigned, apologizing to the people of Iran for ‘lying to you on TV for 13 years.'”

UPDATE: More resign.