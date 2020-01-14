January 14, 2020

NICHOLAS EBERSTADT: Men Without Work. “America today is in the grip of a gradually building crisis that, despite its manifest importance, somehow managed to remain more or less invisible for decades — at least, until the political earthquake of 2016. That crisis is the collapse of work for adult men, and the retreat from the world of work of growing numbers of men of conventional working age. . . . Lest it go unsaid: The collapse of work for men in modern America is much more closely associated with family structure than race.”