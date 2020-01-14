January 14, 2020

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOMS: Crater Left by One of Earth’s Biggest Ever Meteorite Impacts Finally Found. “About 800,000 years ago, a monster space rock struck the Earth hard and fast. The impact of the 1.2 mile-wide (1.9 kilometre-wide) meteorite flung debris across 10 percent of the planet’s surface. Scientists have found this ancient debris, mostly in the form of glass blobs known as tektites, in Asia, Australia, and Antarctica. But until now, researchers had never found the site where the meteorite hit. They’d been searching unsuccessfully for more than a century.”

How’s that space program coming along?