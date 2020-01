WELL: U.S. sending home 21 Saudi cadets, NAS Pensacola shooting an ‘act of terrorism.’ Thanks to fracking, we don’t have to treat the Saudis with kid gloves anymore, though I think we should hold them all as material witnesses until everything is concluded. But: “Many of the 21 cadets being sent home had contact with child pornography and possessed jihadist or anti-American material, Barr said. None is accused of having advanced knowledge of the shooting.”