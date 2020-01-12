January 12, 2020

LITTLE MIKEY CAN’T DRAW A CROWD: Small showing for Bloomberg rally with Judge Judy despite campaign’s big spending. “Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg claims he is ready to spend more than $1 billion in an effort to oust President Trump, but money may not be bringing supporters to his campaign. Just 45 people showed up to Bloomberg’s latest rally with TV star Judge Judy Sheindlin in Texas on Saturday.”

The worst problem for Bloomberg is that he’s spending huge sums on TV ads, but when he’s on them and talks, he’s such a turnoff. Zero charisma.