January 13, 2020

LET’S HOPE: Iran plane crash: Why this could be a watershed moment.

On the international front, the downing of flight PS752 is unlikely to result in further escalation and might even provide an opportunity for defusing some of the tensions which have been simmering over the past few months.

On the domestic front, however, this tragic accident could have much deeper repercussions.

Just days before the flight crashed, Iran displayed an unprecedented level of unity and popular support when millions of people poured on to the streets all over the country to mourn the death of Soleimani.

This seemed to indicate that, when faced with the external threat of military confrontation, Iranians from different political and economic backgrounds could come together and put aside their divisions.