January 12, 2020

THE REAL REASON REPORTERS TRASHED RICKY GERVAIS’ MONOLOGUE, as spotted by Christian Toto:

Reporters want stars to make voters accept draconian green policies that will stagger their personal incomes. So every time Leonardo DiCaprio cheers on environmental activism it’s a huge win for them – while they ignore the Oscar winner’s staggering eco-hypocrisy.

More importantly, these stars say the things that reporters dare not admit. Derek Hunter’s book, “Outrage, Inc.” explains why.

Major media reporters can’t come out and say, “We believe in socialist policies, open borders and Medicare for All.” What they can do, though, is uncritically repeat those positions when celebrities espouse them.

That lets them have it both ways. They promote the causes they hold so dear, and they don’t jeopardize their journalist bona fides in the process.