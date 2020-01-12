January 12, 2020
THE REAL REASON REPORTERS TRASHED RICKY GERVAIS’ MONOLOGUE, as spotted by Christian Toto:
Reporters want stars to make voters accept draconian green policies that will stagger their personal incomes. So every time Leonardo DiCaprio cheers on environmental activism it’s a huge win for them – while they ignore the Oscar winner’s staggering eco-hypocrisy.
More importantly, these stars say the things that reporters dare not admit. Derek Hunter’s book, “Outrage, Inc.” explains why.
Major media reporters can’t come out and say, “We believe in socialist policies, open borders and Medicare for All.” What they can do, though, is uncritically repeat those positions when celebrities espouse them.
That lets them have it both ways. They promote the causes they hold so dear, and they don’t jeopardize their journalist bona fides in the process.
That dovetails well with John Hinderaker of Power Line’s observation that the core audience of today’s incarnation of NBC’s Saturday Night Live is the DNC-MSM: “Democratic Party news outlets report on Saturday Night Live skits because they want to amplify SNL’s anti-Trump message. ‘Respectable’ news outlets like the AP can’t publish absurd comedy skits ripping President Trump, much as they might like to. But by covering Saturday Night Live, they turn such meaningless attacks into fake “news.”