January 12, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: UMich prof: ‘We have a mad bomber in the White House.’

Meanwhile, President Droney McPeacePrize bragged that he was really good at killing people, and none of the usual “antiwar” people made a stink.

