WILL COLLIER: RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020: Rush Drummer Was One-of-a-Kind Musician, Lyricist. “He leaves behind a widow, a young daughter, seven non-fiction books, a novel, 20 studio albums, and a musical legacy that will endure for as long as young (and not-so-young) people seek brains, heart, and hard-won skill to go along with the primal call of bass, guitar, and drums. RIP.”