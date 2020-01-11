January 11, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: ‘Family Feud’ contestant gives hilariously wrong answer, her reaction is priceless.

When host Gerry Dee posed the question, “Name Popeye’s favorite food,” Dubois, intensely sure of herself, buzzed in before Dee had even finished the question and emphatically answered, “chicken!”

Impressed by her quick response and charm, Dubois broke into her own happy dance. Much to her dismay, the question was in reference to the legendary cartoon character Popeye, not the increasingly popular Southern-style restaurant chain.

The other family immediately buzzed in with the correct response, spinach, while Dubois was left basking in her own confusion at her TV gaffe – which she played off quite well. “I thought you meant Popeye’s Chicken,” she quipped before flipping her hair.