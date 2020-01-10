«
»

January 10, 2020

IT’S ALWAYS IN THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK: While you were focused on Soleimani, Israel became a natural gas superpower.

But how does Israel’s new role as an energy superpower in the Middle East impact the Bob Hope Desert Classic?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:00 pm
