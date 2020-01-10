January 10, 2020
IT’S ALWAYS IN THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK: While you were focused on Soleimani, Israel became a natural gas superpower.
But how does Israel’s new role as an energy superpower in the Middle East impact the Bob Hope Desert Classic?
IT’S ALWAYS IN THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK: While you were focused on Soleimani, Israel became a natural gas superpower.
But how does Israel’s new role as an energy superpower in the Middle East impact the Bob Hope Desert Classic?
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.