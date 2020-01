THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Polio is back in Malaysia after 27 years. Here’s what caused its return. “In Malaysia, vaccinating a child against diseases such as polio is not mandatory. Many opt to do so because they’ve been led to believe that vaccinating a child is hazardous and dangerous. Misinformation is hugely to be blamed for this lack of responsibility on the part of the parents.”