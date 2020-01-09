January 9, 2020

“QUEENS WOMAN:” Queens woman who plotted to use bomb in US terror attack sentenced to 15 years. ” A Queens woman who plotted to build a bomb for a terrorist attack inside the U.S. was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a New York federal judge on Thursday. Asia Siddiqui and her co-conspirator Noelle Velentzas were arrested in 2015 following a lengthy undercover FBI operation that found the two were directly connected to known or suspected terrorists inside the U.S. and overseas, and had been radicalized at least in part by the terror group ISIS.”