January 10, 2020

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: To Stop Spread of Hateful Messages, Iowa State University Restricted Sidewalk Chalk.

They talk about “hate speech,” but that’s constitutionally protected too. I think they’re really worried about a 2020 version of The Chalkening. Flashback: “It began at Emory University, but has quickly spread across the country like a calcium carbonate plague. #TheChalkening has now terrorized college students from the University of Michigan to Arizona State, with temporary, hand-scrawled messages of support for Donald Trump on public sidewalks and stairways. While various campuses have dealt with the scourge in different ways—some creating safe spaces for the triggered teens, some encouraging the free exercise of ideas in temporary outdoor media—one school, DePaul University in Chicago, is turning to extreme measures. They’re banning chalk. Or, at least, they’re banning the use of chalk. Whether the campus intends on performing door-to-door dorm searches for paraphernalia remains to be seen.”

