January 9, 2020

HOUSE PASSES DEMOCRATS’ VIRTUE-SIGNALING WAR POWERS RESOLUTION AGAINST TRUMP: “Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) filed a companion resolution to this War Powers Resolution in the Senate. That resolution faces an uphill battle in the Republican-dominated chamber. In other words, this resolution is not just toothless — it is also unlikely to pass both chambers of Congress. This piece of virtue-signaling seems particularly ill-fated after Trump’s statement calling for deescalation on Wednesday.”