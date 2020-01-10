«

January 10, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: When In Doubt, Rally It Out. “Heck, der Bidengaffer, Fauxcahontas, and the rest of the Dem primary clown car would probably kill for the crowd that couldn’t even get into the Toledo rally.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:57 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.