January 10, 2020

THIS IS NICE: Steve Daines’ pro-Second Amendment bill aims to protect law-abiding gun owners taking firearms across state lines.

This is nice, but what I’d like to see is a bill providing that for any person entitled to possess firearms under federal law, the maximum state/local penalty for possession in an unapproved area is a $50 fine, plus a provision that anyone wrongly deprived of his firearms by a state or any subdivision thereof is entitled to statutory damages of $50,000 plus attorney fees, with government immunity not applying.