January 9, 2020

JUST DESSERTS: Obama Fueled Bernie’s Rise, Can’t Figure Out How to Stop Him.

Team Obama is clearly worried about the enduring appeal of Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders to Democratic primary voters, but as we learned from an absolutely delicious Daily Beast item on Monday, Obama and his “top lieutenants” are clueless “how to stop him.”

Hanna Trudo writes, “as Sanders gained new flashes of traction in recent weeks, the former president’s lack of official guidance to halt his momentum, and the scattering of his inner circle to rival campaigns, have hampered any meaningful NeverBernie movement.” Trudo adds that “Obama has reportedly acknowledged problems with Sanders’ vision for the country,” and yet according to the AP, “less than a month before Iowa’s kickoff caucuses, the doubters are being forced to take Sanders seriously.”

In other words, Obama and his former lieutenants worry that Sanders is crazy enough to win the Dem nomination, but too crazy to win the general election. But the root question is: Who unleashed the crazy on the Dems?

Barack Obama, that’s who.