January 9, 2020

THE RETURN OF THE BLOB! CBS Huffs: ‘Unfounded’ Money Obama Sent Iran Helped in Attack.

Flashback: The president of CBS’s news division during the Obama era was David Rhodes, the brother of Obama’s Middle East guru Ben Rhodes, who famously bragged about selling their infamous Iran deal to their stenographers in the DNC-MSM:

“All these newspapers used to have foreign bureaus,” he said. “Now they don’t. They call us to explain to them what’s happening in Moscow and Cairo. Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”

Rhodes set up a team of staffers who were focused on promoting the deal, which apparently included the feeding of talking points at useful times in the news cycle to foreign policy experts who were favorably disposed toward it. “We created an echo chamber,” he told the magazine. “They [the seemingly independent experts] were saying things that validated what we had given them to say.”

* * * * * * * *

Rhodes speaks contemptuously of the Washington policy and media establishment, including The Washington Post and the New York Times, referring to them as “the blob” that was subject to conventional thinking about foreign policy.