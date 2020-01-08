«
»

January 8, 2020

MAYBE KURT EICHENWALD CAN OFFER ADVICE: Paul Krugman Says Someone Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn. “Needless to say, the internet (which Paul predicted would be obsolete by now) is having fun with this.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:09 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.