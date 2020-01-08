January 8, 2020
MAYBE KURT EICHENWALD CAN OFFER ADVICE: Paul Krugman Says Someone Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn. “Needless to say, the internet (which Paul predicted would be obsolete by now) is having fun with this.”
