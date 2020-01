SURE. WE KNOW THE BEE IS SATIRE. WE ALSO KNOW IT OFTEN CAPTURES THE TRUTH IN A FAKE BUT ACCURATE WAY. AND COME ON, THE DEMS HAVE IT COMING. THREE CHEERS FOR AMERICA’S NEW PAPER OF RECORD. I MEAN, WHAT OTHER ONE DO WE HAVE? THE NYT? THE WP? DON’T MAKE ME LAUGH. THAT’S THE BEE’S JOB: Democrats vs. The Bee.