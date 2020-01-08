January 8, 2020

DUH. AND IN THE CASE OF COLORADO THAT’S NOT COUNTING OTHER DIRTY TRICKS LIKE VOTE BY FRAUD MAIL WHICH ALLOWS THE DEMS TO HARVEST UNVOTED BALLOTS AND OTHER HAPPY FUN SCAMS. WHY DO YOU THINK ONCE A STATE GOES VOTE BY MAIL IT STAYS PERMANENTLY BLUE? OR THAT THE FIRST THING THE DEMS DO AS SOON AS THEY CAN IS MAKE THE STATE VOTE BY MAIL? HINT, IT’S NOT A COINCIDENCE: Watchdog Group Tells 5 States of Millions of Extra Voter Registrations.

As for motor voter, it was a poison pill to representative government and Bill Clinton should be burned in effigy for inflicting such a thing on this nation. We won’t have trustworthy elections until it’s repealed. When anyone can register without showing proof of citizenship and in fact while showing a valid passport for another country, it’s a bad law. One that disenfranchises citizens by diluting their vote. There ain’t any amount of pruning of people who moved, etc. that will compensate for the mac truck holes in that very very very bad law.

Meanwhile, lie to pollsters. Tell them you’re all in for whatever clown emerges from the leftist clown car. And then vote at the last minute and in person. If they don’t know how many votes they need to manufacture, they might lose again.