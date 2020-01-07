January 7, 2020
PEOPLE NEED TO WORRY MORE ABOUT PROVOKING US: ‘Provocations from the administration’: Pelosi blames Trump for Iranian ballistic missile attacks. But it’s no surprise to see Pelosi taking the Blame America First route.
PEOPLE NEED TO WORRY MORE ABOUT PROVOKING US: ‘Provocations from the administration’: Pelosi blames Trump for Iranian ballistic missile attacks. But it’s no surprise to see Pelosi taking the Blame America First route.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.