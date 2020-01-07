January 7, 2020
REP. DUNCAN HUNTER RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS: “The California Republican pleaded guilty last month to misusing campaign funds. He was barred from voting in the House soon after. His resignation will take effect Jan. 13.”
