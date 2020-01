THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Why the Jersey City official who called local Jews ‘brutes’ has not resigned. Joan Terrell-Paige’s staying power “comes from a mix of neighborhood support and circumstance. Local politicians and residents have spoken out in her defense, while her opponents are powerless to oust her as an elected official. At its meeting last week, the board took no action to remove her. Her term runs through the end of the year.”