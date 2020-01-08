January 8, 2020
WELL, YES, IF YOU BELIEVE THE SYSTEM WAS ONLY SUPPOSED TO ELECT DEMOCRATS: BU prof: Trump ‘represents a clear and present threat to our electoral system’. And many in academia seem to seriously believe that these days.
WELL, YES, IF YOU BELIEVE THE SYSTEM WAS ONLY SUPPOSED TO ELECT DEMOCRATS: BU prof: Trump ‘represents a clear and present threat to our electoral system’. And many in academia seem to seriously believe that these days.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.