January 8, 2020

WELL, YES, IF YOU BELIEVE THE SYSTEM WAS ONLY SUPPOSED TO ELECT DEMOCRATS: BU prof: Trump ‘represents a clear and present threat to our electoral system’. And many in academia seem to seriously believe that these days.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
