January 8, 2020
THEY’RE NICER THAN MY FIRST THREE APARTMENTS COMBINED, AND I HAD TO PAY FOR THOSE MYSELF: Here’s a Look Inside LA’s New $600,000 to $700,000 Condos for the Homeless.
Easy call: They’ll be less nice once there’s poop everywhere.
