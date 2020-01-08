«

January 8, 2020

THEY’RE NICER THAN MY FIRST THREE APARTMENTS COMBINED, AND I HAD TO PAY FOR THOSE MYSELF: Here’s a Look Inside LA’s New $600,000 to $700,000 Condos for the Homeless.

Easy call: They’ll be less nice once there’s poop everywhere.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:05 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.