January 7, 2020

“SURGICAL, DEVASTATING, AND UNEXPECTED:” Iran’s Miscalculation.

It is hard to understand Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei’s blunder in attacking the US Embassy in Baghdad. He either believed Trump was weakened by his impeachment, as western liberal Media breathlessly and continuously reported, or he might have been misled by John Kerry’s incompetent advice (apparently Kerry met again with Khamenei’s emissaries in Paris just few weeks ago). Whatever the reasons, his goal of triggering a limited war with America to rally his people around the regime has failed miserably.

Iran desperately wanted a war — drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s heart of oil production, false-flag hits on oil tankers, unrest in Yemen – all aimed at this goal. Trump restraint in responding to these provocations must have been disappointing. But as Tehran resorted to attack the US Embassy in Baghdad, it must have realized it had overplayed its hand when the reaction was surgical, devastating, and unexpected: the elimination of the mass murderer Qasem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, Khamenei’s right-hand man and chief executioner.