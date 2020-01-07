January 7, 2020

YOUR OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Solyndra 2: Boondoggle Boogaloo.

Remember Solyndra, the solar energy company with Democratic Party connections that sucked up some half a billion dollars worth of green energy loans before going belly up?

If you liked Solyndra, you’re gonna love the Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah, Nevada. Thanks to the efforts of Obama energy secretary Steven Chu and then-majority leader Harry Reid, it sucked up $737 million in federal loan guarantees.

Tiny problem: It was obsolete before it ever came online.