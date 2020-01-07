January 7, 2020

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC Says Joe Biden Is Too ‘Conservative’, Would ‘Not Be in Same Party’ Outside of America.

Flashbacks:

● Joe Biden Just Lost Any Claim to Being a Moderate With His Embrace of the Green New Deal. As Brandon Morse warned at Red State, “At this point, America has two options in 2020. It’s either Donald Trump or socialism. There doesn’t seem to be an option outside of these two.”

● Ruthless Joe Biden Admits He’ll Sacrifice Hundreds of Thousands of Blue-Collar Workers for His Green Dream.

● Jill Biden Hands Out Christmas Gifts at Mexico Border Camp.

● Biden ‘100 percent’ supports nationwide plastic bag ban.

● Biden Obliviously Tells Press that Fossil Fuel Execs Should Be Jailed.