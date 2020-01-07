January 7, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Bernie Says His Dumbest Thing Yet. “I’m starting to get a nervous feeling in the pit of my stomach about Sanders. After the last election we know that anything can happen. My New Year’s fear is that Joe Biden will finally implode on the campaign trail and show up on stage at a rally wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and carrying a chicken. That’ll probably be too much for even the Democrats and they’ll start looking to the next in line, which has been Sanders since the beginning of the year.”

The really nagging thought is: Did the chicken consent?