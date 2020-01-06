January 6, 2020
ACCIDENTALLY ON PURPOSE? Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel ‘nuclear power.’
You get a lot more from a kind word and a not-so-secret nuclear arsenal than from a kind word alone.
(Hat tip, Amelia Hamilton on Facebook.)
