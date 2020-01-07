January 7, 2020
WE SHOULD PROBABLY PASS A LAW AGAINST IT, JUST TO BE SURE: Joaquin Phoenix Urges Celebrities Not to ‘Take Private Jets’ to Award Shows.
Taking private jets to climate panic conferences would still be cool though, right?
WE SHOULD PROBABLY PASS A LAW AGAINST IT, JUST TO BE SURE: Joaquin Phoenix Urges Celebrities Not to ‘Take Private Jets’ to Award Shows.
Taking private jets to climate panic conferences would still be cool though, right?
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.