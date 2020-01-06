January 6, 2020

FOREIGN INTERFERENCE: Not American, but He’s Got a Rich Footprint in U.S. Environmental Politics. “[Extinction Rebellion’s] largest disclosed individual donor to date is a reclusive British billionaire, Sir Christopher Hohn. . . . Amid wide alarm about foreign meddling in American politics, Hohn’s support for an organization advocating an uprising against the U.S. government has drawn little notice. Yet court filings and tax records show that he is a billion-dollar non-plastic straw stirring a global network of climate policy influence. He thus illustrates the reach of politically driven philanthropy and the potential of wealthy foreigners to sidestep U.S. lobbying laws by using complex financial arrangements to pursue both civic and self-interested goals.”