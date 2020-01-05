January 5, 2020

ANN ALTHOUSE ASKS:

Does the Washington Post seem to be encouraging Americans to brainstorm about how Iran can hurt us? Whether that was the idea or not, the top-rated comment over there is: “Trump Hotels. Very soft targets, and if they are heavily protected, no one will stay in them. A threat to the hotel chain would work wonders.”

Somebody else says: “If Iran really wants to harm America as a whole, they might help Russia hack the 2020 elections to help Trump get a second term. That is frightening, but I doubt they’d do it.” Why would Iran want Trump to get a second term? Their brainstorming isn’t just evil, it’s stupid.