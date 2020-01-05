January 5, 2020

WELL, TO BEGIN WITH THE PRESS IS MOSTLY GARBAGE. Bari Weiss Criticizes Lack of ‘Moral Clarity’ in Coverage of Recent Anti-Semitic Attacks.

“Imagine after the horrific massacre at the Walmart in El Paso, which was motivated by hatred of immigrants and Hispanics, if the press had said that this massacre was a result of communal friction, that it was complicated, that it needed proper context, that the problem was really gentrification or economic inequality or even racism, the moral bankruptcy of that would be immediately apparent to everyone. And yet that’s the kind of thing that we are hearing about the violence that’s breaking out in places like Crown Heights, Borough Park, Williamsburg, Jersey City, and now Monsey with the machete attack. We’re not hearing the kind of moral clarity that we hear when the attacker is a white supremacist, and the question is why? And that is a question the press needs to answer for itself.”

Because the press has the goal of keeping some sectors of society inflamed, and other sectors of society subdued. It’s not that hard to figure out.