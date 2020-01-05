«
»

January 5, 2020

OMG! THE KIDS MIGHT BE EXPOSED TO UNAUTHORIZED IDEAS!
I’m always stunned by the call for censorship (sometimes a dogwhistle) from left-leaning media outlets. It’s almost as if they secretly fear their ideas will not stand up to scrutiny…

Posted by Charles Glasser at 10:00 am
