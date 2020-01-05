January 5, 2020

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
OMG! THE KIDS MIGHT BE EXPOSED TO UNAUTHORIZED IDEAS!
I’m always stunned by the call for censorship (sometimes a dogwhistle) from left-leaning media outlets. It’s almost as if they secretly fear their ideas will not stand up to scrutiny…
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.