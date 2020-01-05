January 5, 2020

HMM: This $1.1 Million Electric Fire Truck Wants to Be the Future of Firefighting. On the one hand, fire trucks don’t need long range, so that’s good. On the other hand, what’s the point? Gas or diesel engines serve admirably, there’s no call for fun acceleration requiring electric torque, and fire engines mostly sit in the firestation, so it doesn’t save much on emissions, to the extent electric vehicles even do that. The article says it has enough power to run the pumps, but for how long? Pumps draw a lot of power.