January 5, 2020

SO YOU CAN STILL BUY AN ACTUAL, PRINTED ROAD ATLAS. Good to know. And maybe to have, in case GPS goes out. Also, I like a physical map for long-range route-planning, GPS notwithstanding. It lays things out nicely.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:20 am
