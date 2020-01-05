January 5, 2020
SO YOU CAN STILL BUY AN ACTUAL, PRINTED ROAD ATLAS. Good to know. And maybe to have, in case GPS goes out. Also, I like a physical map for long-range route-planning, GPS notwithstanding. It lays things out nicely.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.